Bid for the very first seat on new shepard

On July 20th, New Shepard will fly its first astronaut crew to space. We are offering one seat on this first flight to the winning bidder of an online auction.



There are three phases of the auction:

Sealed online bidding - you can bid any amount you want on the auction website (no bids are visible) Unsealed online bidding - the bids become visible and participants must exceed the highest bid to continue in the auction Live auction - the bidding concludes with a live online auction

The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space.