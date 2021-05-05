Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Bid for the very first seat on new shepard

On July 20th, New Shepard will fly its first astronaut crew to space. We are offering one seat on this first flight to the winning bidder of an online auction.

There are three phases of the auction:

May 5-19
Sealed online bidding - you can bid any amount you want on the auction website (no bids are visible)
May 19
Unsealed online bidding - the bids become visible and participants must exceed the highest bid to continue in the auction
June 12
Live auction - the bidding concludes with a live online auction

The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space.

This Seat Will Change How You See the World.

New Shepard Flight Profile

Your Flight To Space
and Back

Gradatim Ferociter

Safety, Blue Origin's Top Mission

Blue Origin has been flight testing New Shepard and its redundant safety systems since 2012. The program has had 15 successful consecutive missions including three successful escape tests, showing the crew escape system can activate safely in any phase of flight.

Video: Safety, Blue Origin's Top Mission Learn about Safety

New Shepard Crew Capsule descends from space on Mission NS-15. (April 14, 2021)

Meet New Shepard

Named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to go to space, New Shepard is Blue Origin’s reusable suborbital rocket system designed to take astronauts and research payloads into space.

Your Flight To Space & Back

T-35 Minutes

Enter the capsule and buckle up for your flight.

T-0 Minutes

Liftoff!

T+3 Minutes

Weightlessness begins as the capsule separates from the booster.

T+3-5 Minutes

Free float in the capsule for several minutes in zero-g, passing the Kármán Line and ascending above 100 kilometers.

T+5 Minutes

Buckle back up for the capsules free-float descent back to Earth under parachutes.

T+7.5 Minutes

Booster lands on the pad in West Texas.

T+11 Minutes

Capsule touches down gently as a retro-thrust system creates a pillow of air for a soft landing.

T+21 Minutes

The hatch opens as your guests and CrewMember 7 guides greet you for celebration.